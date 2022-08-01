Wall Street Pummels First Solar Inc. (FSLR) After Recent Earnings Report

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went up by 12.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.12. The company’s stock price has collected 36.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/30/22 that Climate Package Would Give Green-Energy Investors a Lift

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $89.65, which is -$5.73 below the current price. FSLR currently public float of 95.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 1.61M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went up by 36.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.37% and a quarterly performance of 37.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.24% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 20.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FSLR, setting the target price at $65.50 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 43.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +45.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +36.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.78. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Gloeckler Markus, who sale 805 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Gloeckler Markus now owns 1,851 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $72,450 using the latest closing price.

Widmar Mark R, the Chief Executive Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 32,239 shares at $89.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Widmar Mark R is holding 81,861 shares at $2,892,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

+24.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.