Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) went down by -7.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s stock price has collected -20.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VERB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERB is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verb Technology Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.92, which is $2.34 above the current price. VERB currently public float of 72.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERB was 1.42M shares.

VERB’s Market Performance

VERB stocks went down by -20.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.59% and a quarterly performance of -5.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.32% for Verb Technology Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.61% for VERB stocks with a simple moving average of -46.88% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.21%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6252. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -53.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.33 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -327.69. Equity return is now at value -234.80, with -92.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.