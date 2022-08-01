Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.82. The company’s stock price has collected -10.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Teladoc Stock Sinks on Wider Loss and Weak Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE :TDOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Teladoc Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 22 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

TDOC currently public float of 158.99M and currently shorts hold a 20.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDOC was 7.54M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stocks went down by -10.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.28% and a quarterly performance of 9.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for TDOC stocks with a simple moving average of -49.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TDOC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

TDOC Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -59.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $41.12 back on Jul 18. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 27,408 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $41,120 using the latest closing price.

Murthy Mala, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 4,053 shares at $37.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Murthy Mala is holding 27,295 shares at $151,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.