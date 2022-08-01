Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) went up by 12.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s stock price has collected 32.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Q&K International Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QK currently public float of 5.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 90.71K shares.

QK’s Market Performance

QK stocks went up by 32.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of 156.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.40% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.00% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

QK Trading at 47.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.04%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QK rose by +32.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw -24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QK

Equity return is now at value 29.80, with -65.30 for asset returns.