Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went down by -6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -1.72.

Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 1.77M shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.92% and a quarterly performance of -64.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.65% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.01% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -84.50% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.35%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1370. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -90.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jun 03. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 144,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., valued at $30,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.24 for the present operating margin

+42.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -5444.41. Equity return is now at value -267.90, with -150.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.07.