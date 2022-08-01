Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.08. The company’s stock price has collected 41.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :TNXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $38.99 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TNXP was 8.96M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stocks went up by 41.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of -65.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.74% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.53% for TNXP stocks with a simple moving average of -79.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TNXP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TNXP Trading at -9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.21%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +41.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4980. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -85.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

LEDERMAN SETH, the Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that LEDERMAN SETH is holding 112,177 shares at $24,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.71.