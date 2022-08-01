Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 33.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/27/22 that $4.4 Billion Opioid Settlement Gives Teva Stock a Boost

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.11, which is $0.69 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.10B and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 12.22M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went up by 33.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.99% and a quarterly performance of 4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.74% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of 9.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to TEVA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

TEVA Trading at 16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +24.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +33.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Stark David Matthew, who sale 58,163 shares at the price of $9.04 back on Jul 28. After this action, Stark David Matthew now owns 2,974 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $525,590 using the latest closing price.

Fridriksdottir Hafrun, the Executive VP, Global R&D of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 130,000 shares at $8.22 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Fridriksdottir Hafrun is holding 1,387 shares at $1,068,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 229.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.63. Total debt to assets is 49.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.