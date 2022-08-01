Is Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) a Keeper?

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock price has collected -27.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/04/22 that The House Legalized Cannabis. Don’t Get Too Excited About Pot’s Senate Prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sundial Growers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SNDL was 7.33M shares.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL stocks went down by -27.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.06% and a quarterly performance of -55.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for Sundial Growers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.25% for SNDL stocks with a simple moving average of -57.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SNDL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SNDL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $0.70 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDL reach a price target of $0.65, previously predicting the price at $0.40. The rating they have provided for SNDL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

SNDL Trading at -35.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares sank -31.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL fell by -27.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Sundial Growers Inc. saw -61.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -8.50 for asset returns.