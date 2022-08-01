Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Keeper?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s stock price has collected -5.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/22 that Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $193.87, which is $49.36 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 9.80M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went down by -5.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.39% and a quarterly performance of -2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.06% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $150 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

QCOM Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.62. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw -20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from POLEK ERIN L, who sale 1,521 shares at the price of $129.95 back on May 23. After this action, POLEK ERIN L now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $197,654 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 1,600 shares at $145.04 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 855 shares at $232,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.16 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +26.94. The total capital return value is set at 40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.43. Equity return is now at value 101.50, with 29.30 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 163.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.09. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.