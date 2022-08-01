Is iQIYI Inc. (IQ) a Keeper?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) went down by -8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected -13.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/21 that Ex-Tiger Asia Founder Triggers $30 Billion in Large Stocks Sales

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ :IQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IQ is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for iQIYI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.91, which is $3.22 above the current price. IQ currently public float of 296.53M and currently shorts hold a 19.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQ was 14.81M shares.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ stocks went down by -13.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly performance of 14.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for iQIYI Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.61% for IQ stocks with a simple moving average of -22.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQ reach a price target of $5.60, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for IQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

IQ Trading at -9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.66 for the present operating margin

+9.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -20.26. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.