Is Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) a Keeper?

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) went down by -7.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AEMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $6.0 above the current price. AEMD currently public float of 15.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEMD was 1.09M shares.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.81% and a quarterly performance of -8.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for Aethlon Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.08% for AEMD stocks with a simple moving average of -41.50% for the last 200 days.

AEMD Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.59%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0475. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw -46.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3542.53 for the present operating margin

+47.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -3540.90. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -45.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.95.