Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) went up by 68.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s stock price has collected 68.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SNTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Senti Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SNTI currently public float of 24.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNTI was 395.15K shares.

SNTI’s Market Performance

SNTI stocks went up by 68.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.21% and a quarterly performance of -68.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.07% for Senti Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.09% for SNTI stocks with a simple moving average of -63.48% for the last 200 days.

SNTI Trading at -30.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.07%, as shares surge +59.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI rose by +68.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -68.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -2.20 for asset returns.