Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/22 that Paramount Global’s Bob Bakish Is Top Gun in Media as the Company’s Movies, CBS Shine

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ :PARA) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PARA is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Paramount Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.92, which is $8.33 above the current price. PARA currently public float of 584.84M and currently shorts hold a 9.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PARA was 9.52M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

PARA stocks went down by -6.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.70% and a quarterly performance of -18.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Paramount Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.44% for PARA stocks with a simple moving average of -26.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Sell” to PARA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

PARA Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.96. In addition, Paramount Global saw -21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.18 for the present operating margin

+36.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +15.33. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.