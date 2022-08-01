Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s stock price has collected 5.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Palantir Stock Extends Its Slide as the Street Loses Confidence in Its Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.95, which is $0.87 above the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.72B and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 43.00M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stocks went up by 5.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of -5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.33% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of -27.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw -43.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Sankar Shyam, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Jul 22. After this action, Sankar Shyam now owns 1,918,506 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $1,243,475 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 37,076 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 1,923,852 shares at $341,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.66 for the present operating margin

+77.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -33.75. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.