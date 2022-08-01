Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.64. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/17/22 that Earnings Season Off to Slow Start, Clouding the Outlook for Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.73, which is $8.81 above the current price. C currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 24.04M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.19% and a quarterly performance of 3.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.07% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $58 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to C, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

C Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.23. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $68.56 back on Feb 11. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 57,043 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $1,014,614 using the latest closing price.

McNiff Mary, the Chief Compliance Officer of Citigroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $68.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that McNiff Mary is holding 65,829 shares at $343,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.