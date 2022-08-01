Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -1.87.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 22.27M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.03% and a quarterly performance of -51.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.39% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.84% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -21.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3884. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -53.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1354.20 for the present operating margin

+63.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -42289.60. Equity return is now at value 322.10, with -709.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.