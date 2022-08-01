Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) went down by -3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.55. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that Nexstar Nears Deal to Acquire Majority Control of CW Network

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ :WBD) Right Now?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBD is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.37, which is $14.57 above the current price. WBD currently public float of 553.75M and currently shorts hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBD was 20.35M shares.

WBD’s Market Performance

WBD stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.90% and a quarterly performance of -18.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.96% for WBD stocks with a simple moving average of -33.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for WBD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WBD, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

WBD Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD rose by +2.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw -36.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from YANG GEOFFREY Y, who purchase 58,296 shares at the price of $18.79 back on May 05. After this action, YANG GEOFFREY Y now owns 35,653 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., valued at $1,095,275 using the latest closing price.

Di Piazza Samuel A Jr., the Director of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., purchase 2,700 shares at $18.52 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Di Piazza Samuel A Jr. is holding 2,700 shares at $50,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.93 for the present operating margin

+49.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at +8.39. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.