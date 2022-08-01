Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s stock price has collected 37.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Solar Stocks Surge After Manchin Supports Bill

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.74, which is $11.52 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 197.35M and currently shorts hold a 15.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 7.80M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 37.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.25% and a quarterly performance of 59.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.56% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to RUN, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

RUN Trading at 32.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +39.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +37.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.31. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $25.33 back on Jul 11. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,459,226 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $1,899,492 using the latest closing price.

Abajian Danny, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 170 shares at $24.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Abajian Danny is holding 149,024 shares at $4,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.