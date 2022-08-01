Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 38.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.94. The company’s stock price has collected 111.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 3.95M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went up by 111.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 475.87% and a quarterly performance of 151.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 53.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.67% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 272.83% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of 164.34% for the last 200 days.

PGY Trading at 217.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.59%, as shares surge +493.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +111.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 149.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.