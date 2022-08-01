Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price has collected -22.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :MULN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MULN is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mullen Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $22.21 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of MULN was 62.23M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN stocks went down by -22.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.85% and a quarterly performance of -41.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Mullen Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.92% for MULN stocks with a simple moving average of -78.24% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0305. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -84.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Jun 29. After this action, Michery David now owns 7,411,066 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $391,965 using the latest closing price.

Michery David, the CEO, President of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Michery David is holding 7,761,066 shares at $165,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.