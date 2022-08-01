Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected 7.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ :IMPP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Imperial Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IMPP currently public float of 189.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMPP was 45.06M shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stocks went up by 7.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.64% and a quarterly performance of -58.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for IMPP stocks with a simple moving average of -69.82% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +7.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4204. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -80.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.