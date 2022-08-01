Here’s Our Rant About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) went down by -13.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected 21.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ :VEDU) Right Now?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VEDU currently public float of 7.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEDU was 3.28M shares.

VEDU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.13% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.62% for VEDU stocks with a simple moving average of -18.87% for the last 200 days.

VEDU Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.23%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU rose by +21.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4390. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. saw -93.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.