Here’s Our Rant About Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) went down by -7.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.18. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VS is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Versus Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.20, which is $2.12 above the current price. VS currently public float of 18.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VS was 1.43M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

VS stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.08% and a quarterly performance of -63.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.52% for Versus Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.73% for VS stocks with a simple moving average of -77.57% for the last 200 days.

VS Trading at -26.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.21%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4333. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw -81.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1852.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1873.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.