Here’s Our Rant About Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went up by 6.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected 9.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.94. TGB currently public float of 276.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.87M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went up by 9.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.48% and a quarterly performance of -44.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.51% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -40.11% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9970. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -45.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.