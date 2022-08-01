Here’s Our Rant About Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) went up by 7.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected -9.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SWVL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Swvl Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SWVL currently public float of 45.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWVL was 504.36K shares.

SWVL’s Market Performance

SWVL stocks went down by -9.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.07% and a quarterly performance of -82.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.93% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.45% for SWVL stocks with a simple moving average of -78.43% for the last 200 days.

SWVL Trading at -63.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.48%, as shares sank -72.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL fell by -9.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5235. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp. saw -82.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.