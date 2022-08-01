Here’s Our Rant About Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) went up by 20.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s stock price has collected 12.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MITK) Right Now?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITK is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $7.12 above the current price. MITK currently public float of 42.90M and currently shorts hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITK was 421.37K shares.

MITK’s Market Performance

MITK stocks went up by 12.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.39% and a quarterly performance of -16.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Mitek Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.73% for MITK stocks with a simple moving average of -22.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $27 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MITK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MITK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

MITK Trading at 18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw -38.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from Diamond Michael E, who sale 572 shares at the price of $14.22 back on Mar 25. After this action, Diamond Michael E now owns 205,671 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $8,134 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 3,696 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 206,243 shares at $52,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.39 for the present operating margin

+86.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.66. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 66.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.11. Total debt to assets is 31.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.