Here’s Our Rant About 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) went up by 8.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected 13.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KRKR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 36Kr Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.23, which is $0.9 above the current price. KRKR currently public float of 25.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRKR was 157.22K shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stocks went up by 13.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.38% and a quarterly performance of 38.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.98% for 36Kr Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.45% for KRKR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.96% for the last 200 days.

KRKR Trading at 20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0563. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+59.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc. stands at -28.28. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.