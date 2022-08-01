Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 13.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.04. DNN currently public float of 805.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.96M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 13.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.00% and a quarterly performance of -12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.57% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0774. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.