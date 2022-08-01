Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went up by 51.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 47.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.21 above the current price. NRXP currently public float of 34.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 1.22M shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went up by 47.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.39% and a quarterly performance of -48.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.21% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.67% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of -77.30% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.20%, as shares surge +32.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +47.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5616. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -83.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Javitt Daniel C., who sale 86,459 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jun 07. After this action, Javitt Daniel C. now owns 12,656,964 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $55,861 using the latest closing price.

Javitt Daniel C., the 10% Owner of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 115,657 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Javitt Daniel C. is holding 12,743,423 shares at $76,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.