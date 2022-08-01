Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.47, which is $3.15 above the current price. AAL currently public float of 642.13M and currently shorts hold a 12.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 35.71M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.22% and a quarterly performance of -29.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.23% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -20.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to AAL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

AAL Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.95 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -6.67. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.