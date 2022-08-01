Can The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Remain Competitive?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/29/22 that Marvel Studios Box-Office Slump Shows Limits of Disney’s Superhero Universe

Is It Worth Investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE :DIS) Right Now?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.25.

DIS currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIS was 12.38M shares.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.93% and a quarterly performance of -7.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for The Walt Disney Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.22% for DIS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $145 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $177. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DIS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

DIS Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.62. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw -31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 226 shares at the price of $132.50 back on Mar 10. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 27,003 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $29,945 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Christine M, the SEVP & Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, sale 15,342 shares at $151.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that McCarthy Christine M is holding 165,707 shares at $2,324,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.