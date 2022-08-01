Buy or Sell Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) went up by 19.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s stock price has collected 60.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :MAXN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.60, which is -$3.65 below the current price. MAXN currently public float of 22.41M and currently shorts hold a 12.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXN was 406.21K shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN stocks went up by 60.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.68% and a quarterly performance of 47.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.85% for MAXN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MAXN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 39.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares surge +29.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +60.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.98 for the present operating margin

-3.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -32.49. Equity return is now at value -73.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.