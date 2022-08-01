Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went up by 12.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected 75.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BWV currently public float of 6.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 4.53M shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stocks went up by 75.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.32% and a quarterly performance of -8.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.12% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.91% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -82.48% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at 14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.18%, as shares surge +57.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +75.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw -94.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.