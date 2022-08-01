Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Just Got Our Attention

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.45. BITF currently public float of 171.76M and currently shorts hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.39M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went up by 8.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.69% and a quarterly performance of -51.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.15% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -61.80% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2960. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -71.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.