A Lesson to Learn: Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected -24.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/30/21 that Support.com, Zoom, Hill-Rom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBIG is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vinco Ventures Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of BBIG was 25.43M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

BBIG stocks went down by -24.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.28% and a quarterly performance of -53.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.26% for Vinco Ventures Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.90% for BBIG stocks with a simple moving average of -62.80% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -44.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -44.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG fell by -24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0230. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw -53.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 329,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $500,500 using the latest closing price.