A Lesson to Learn: E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EJH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EJH currently public float of 11.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EJH was 2.34M shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH stocks went up by 1.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -44.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.95% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.31% for EJH stocks with a simple moving average of -72.65% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.28%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2892. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -79.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.16 for the present operating margin

+35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 17.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.42.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.08. Total debt to assets is 3.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.