We Analyzed the Future Direction of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), Here is What We Found

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) went up by 27.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s stock price has collected 26.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :MAXN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.60, which is -$0.85 below the current price. MAXN currently public float of 22.41M and currently shorts hold a 12.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXN was 386.24K shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN stocks went up by 26.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.93% and a quarterly performance of 27.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.15% for MAXN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MAXN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +26.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.98 for the present operating margin

-3.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -32.49. Equity return is now at value -73.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.