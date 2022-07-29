Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Wall Street Pummels Equinix Inc. (EQIX) After Rece...

Wall Street Pummels Equinix Inc. (EQIX) After Recent Earnings Report

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) went up by 9.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $885.26. The company’s stock price has collected 9.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ :EQIX) Right Now?

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Equinix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $804.36, which is $103.39 above the current price. EQIX currently public float of 90.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQIX was 520.39K shares.

EQIX’s Market Performance

EQIX stocks went up by 9.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.31% and a quarterly performance of -0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Equinix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for EQIX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EQIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EQIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $750 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQIX reach a price target of $790, previously predicting the price at $750. The rating they have provided for EQIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EQIX, setting the target price at $950 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

EQIX Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $647.63. In addition, Equinix Inc. saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from Lin Jonathan, who sale 76 shares at the price of $676.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lin Jonathan now owns 5,084 shares of Equinix Inc., valued at $51,376 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR KEITH D, the Chief Financial Officer of Equinix Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $658.39 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that TAYLOR KEITH D is holding 21,120 shares at $658,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.12 for the present operating margin
  • +60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. stands at +7.54. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The Stocks Telegraph team is back with a very interesting topic, five best cannabis stocks to buy and hold for the long term. In this video, we bring you the top marijuana stocks to invest in, which are ideal for granting investors the opportunity to park their funds, whilst maintaining direct exposure to this high-growth industry. These stocks include GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG Stock), Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF Stock), Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF Stock), TerrAscend Corp (TRSSF Stock), and Altria Group Inc (MO Stock). One industry that has been feeling the winds of change in the last decade has been that of cannabis and marijuana. What had once been a social taboo is now making it into the mainstream, with some truly dynamically innovative companies taking charge of the industry. Cannabis is poised to undergo explosive growth, as continues to achieve milestones in terms of legalization and deregulation. The stocks mentioned in this video are some of the most promising names that will help you fly high. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:59 - GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG Stock) 2:25 - Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock) 4:25 - Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock) 5:38 - TerrAscend Corp (TRSSF Stock) 7:23 - Altria Group Inc (MO Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term| Marijuana Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_swkmkuIXOF0
In this video, we bring you the five best uranium stocks to buy right now. The stocks mentioned in this video are Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock), Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock), BHP Group Limited (BHP stock), and Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock). The world is gradually falling back in love with nuclear energy. Although this had previously been discussed in the context of decarbonization, the present global energy crisis has truly thrusted nuclear into the limelight. Uranium stocks for this reason are ideal to consider for those that seek early gains on this potentially revolutionary stock category. Each of the stocks mentioned in this video hold unique core strengths that make them suitable to include in one’s investment portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:57 - Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock) 2:22 - Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock) 4:21 - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock) 5:50 - BHP Group Limited (BHP stock) 7:08 - Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Denison Mines : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DNN/ Cameco Corporation :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCJ/ Uranium Energy Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ BHP Group Limited : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BHP/ Ur-Energy Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/URG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Uranium Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ib4iNpADy2s
In this video, we bring you the top 5 AI stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR Stock), DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock), IBM Corp (IBM Stock), SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN Stock), and Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock). Many investors have been increasingly looking to get aboard the dynamic world of AI, and see their portfolios fly with all the promise it offers. Unfortunately, actually identifying such stocks are difficult, because they are a dime a dozen. Locating the real gems of artificial intelligence is something many have attempted to undertake. With this video, we attempt to put forward our best bets as to the most promising AI stocks you could include within your portfolios. Each of the AI stocks presented in this video holds unique strengths and have a stellar growth potential. Of course, it goes without saying that where investors anticipate gains of such colossal proportions, there is likelihood for loss. However, for those willing to see exposure to a certain degree of risk, the AI stocks presented here are some great options for inclusion within one’s portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:01 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock) 2:22 - DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock) 4:31 - IBM Corp (IBM Stock) 6:22 - SoundHound AI (SOUN Stock) 7:35 - Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ IBM Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ SoundHound AI : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOUN/ Lemonade Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LMND/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI, #Stocks, #investing
Top 5 AI Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_3DviTUVBElo
Load More... Subscribe
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with a very interesting topic, five best cannabis stocks to buy and hold for the long term. In this video, we bring you the top marijuana stocks to invest in, which are ideal for granting investors the opportunity to park their funds, whilst maintaining direct exposure to this high-growth industry. These stocks include GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG Stock), Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF Stock), Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF Stock), TerrAscend Corp (TRSSF Stock), and Altria Group Inc (MO Stock). One industry that has been feeling the winds of change in the last decade has been that of cannabis and marijuana. What had once been a social taboo is now making it into the mainstream, with some truly dynamically innovative companies taking charge of the industry. Cannabis is poised to undergo explosive growth, as continues to achieve milestones in terms of legalization and deregulation. The stocks mentioned in this video are some of the most promising names that will help you fly high. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:59 - GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG Stock) 2:25 - Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock) 4:25 - Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock) 5:38 - TerrAscend Corp (TRSSF Stock) 7:23 - Altria Group Inc (MO Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term| Marijuana Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_swkmkuIXOF0
In this video, we bring you the five best uranium stocks to buy right now. The stocks mentioned in this video are Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock), Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock), BHP Group Limited (BHP stock), and Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock). The world is gradually falling back in love with nuclear energy. Although this had previously been discussed in the context of decarbonization, the present global energy crisis has truly thrusted nuclear into the limelight. Uranium stocks for this reason are ideal to consider for those that seek early gains on this potentially revolutionary stock category. Each of the stocks mentioned in this video hold unique core strengths that make them suitable to include in one’s investment portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:57 - Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock) 2:22 - Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock) 4:21 - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock) 5:50 - BHP Group Limited (BHP stock) 7:08 - Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Denison Mines : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DNN/ Cameco Corporation :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCJ/ Uranium Energy Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ BHP Group Limited : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BHP/ Ur-Energy Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/URG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Uranium Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ib4iNpADy2s
In this video, we bring you the top 5 AI stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR Stock), DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock), IBM Corp (IBM Stock), SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN Stock), and Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock). Many investors have been increasingly looking to get aboard the dynamic world of AI, and see their portfolios fly with all the promise it offers. Unfortunately, actually identifying such stocks are difficult, because they are a dime a dozen. Locating the real gems of artificial intelligence is something many have attempted to undertake. With this video, we attempt to put forward our best bets as to the most promising AI stocks you could include within your portfolios. Each of the AI stocks presented in this video holds unique strengths and have a stellar growth potential. Of course, it goes without saying that where investors anticipate gains of such colossal proportions, there is likelihood for loss. However, for those willing to see exposure to a certain degree of risk, the AI stocks presented here are some great options for inclusion within one’s portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:01 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock) 2:22 - DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock) 4:31 - IBM Corp (IBM Stock) 6:22 - SoundHound AI (SOUN Stock) 7:35 - Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ IBM Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ SoundHound AI : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOUN/ Lemonade Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LMND/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI, #Stocks, #investing
Top 5 AI Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_3DviTUVBElo
In this video, we discusses why should you invest in EV charging stocks now? The stocks mentioned in this video are Beem Global (BEEM Stock), EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock), ABB Ltd (ABB Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), and Wallbox NV (WBX Stock). We shed light on an exciting opportunity that has remained largely overlooked as of yet. This of course refers to stocks of companies that specialize in electric vehicle charging stations. Here, we argue that getting in early on this phenomenal growth opportunity is the best investment decision anyone can make. We make a strong case for five stocks belonging to the EV charge station category that offer a stellar growth opportunity. We find this area highly promising in the wake of the explosive EV penetration into the markets of developed regions. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Beem Global (BEEM Stock) 2:25 - EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock) 4:20 - ABB Ltd (ABB Stock) 5:44 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 7:00 - Wallbox NV (WBX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Beem Global : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEEM/ EVGO Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVGO/ ABB Ltd : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABB/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Wallbox NV : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WBX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchargingstocks, #stocks, #investing
Why Should You Invest in EV Charging Stocks Now?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_of97lS5OyMQ
In this video, we will talk about five best penny stocks under 2 dollars. There are some good penny stocks under $2 worth keeping an eye on. We have gathered the five best under $2 penny stocks to buy. The stocks mentioned in this video are Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock), Exela Technologies (XELA stock), Camber Energy (CEI stock), Yatsen Holding (YSG stock), and Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock). Penny stocks are defined to be trading under the price bracket of $5. Well, we’ll check out the penny stocks under $2 with the highest potential in the market. These stocks are highly volatile and can be a risky ask. For these stocks, you need to look for those who are trading with high volume and have frequent spikes. That means that they can give you decent returns on your investment. However, equally risky if you have not done your homework. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:50 - Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock) 2:19 - Exela Technologies (XELA stock) 4:21 - Camber Energy (CEI stock) 5:31 - Yatsen Holding (YSG stock) 6:52 - Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Evofem Biosciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVFM/ Exela Technologies :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ Camber Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CEI/ Yatsen Holding : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/YSG/ Vinco Ventures : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BBIG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Pennystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now Under 2 Dollars
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZTw50UBPRoY
The Stocks Telegraph is back with another video, we bring you the five best REIT stocks to buy right now. REITs are certainly a great place to put your capital during high times of inflation. REIT stocks offer you the space in the stock market to look for a safer side in these uncertain times. REIT's own properties and the value of the real estate are increasing with inflation. Moreover, real estate investment trusts also offer leases that are mostly structured to allow for frequent rent hikes. The top REIT stocks for 2022 for the rest of the year would probably be those with rent increases linked to the consumer price index. This will allow REITs to generate more income for the rest of the year. One more factor that makes REIT the right choice for investment is dividends. The stocks mentioned in this video are Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock), and Prologis (PLD stock). _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock) 2:06 - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock) 4:00 - Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock) 5:21 - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock) 6:49 - Prologis (PLD stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Annaly Capital Managemen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NLY/ Host Hotels & Resorts :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HST/ Rexford Industrial Realty : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/REXR/ Kimco Realty Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/KIM/ Prologis : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #REITs, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best REIT Stocks To Buy Right Now | REIT Stocks 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C4LhLp8d8DQ
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]