Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Just Got Our Attention

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went up by 8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s stock price has collected 9.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.60, which is $3.29 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 42.65M and currently shorts hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 761.62K shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went up by 9.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.93% and a quarterly performance of 44.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of -6.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYOV stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MYOV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MYOV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MYOV, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw -15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from Lang Matthew, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $12.87 back on Jul 18. After this action, Lang Matthew now owns 270,400 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $24,903 using the latest closing price.

Merendino Lauren, the Chief Commercial Officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 1,704 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Merendino Lauren is holding 173,249 shares at $21,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.11 for the present operating margin

+76.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stands at -89.18. Equity return is now at value 48.80, with -32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.