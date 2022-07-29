JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) went up by 31.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price has collected 37.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ :JAKK) Right Now?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAKK is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for JAKKS Pacific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.33, which is -$4.46 below the current price. JAKK currently public float of 6.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAKK was 68.26K shares.

JAKK’s Market Performance

JAKK stocks went up by 37.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.77% and a quarterly performance of 72.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for JAKKS Pacific Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.57% for JAKK stocks with a simple moving average of 80.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAKK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAKK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JAKK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JAKK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAKK reach a price target of $3.30, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for JAKK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 30th, 2017.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Underperform” to JAKK, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

JAKK Trading at 68.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 28.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +74.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAKK rose by +37.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, JAKKS Pacific Inc. saw 121.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAKK starting from Rosen Lawrence I, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rosen Lawrence I now owns 1,893,049 shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc., valued at $260,000 using the latest closing price.

Rosen Lawrence I, the 10% Owner of JAKKS Pacific Inc., purchase 40,417 shares at $13.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Rosen Lawrence I is holding 1,873,049 shares at $546,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.90 for the present operating margin

+29.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for JAKKS Pacific Inc. stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.