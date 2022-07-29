Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) went up by 13.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ :GSHD) Right Now?

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 363.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSHD is at 0.98.

GSHD currently public float of 19.26M and currently shorts hold a 13.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSHD was 288.14K shares.

GSHD’s Market Performance

GSHD stocks went up by 7.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.53% and a quarterly performance of 8.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Goosehead Insurance Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.97% for GSHD stocks with a simple moving average of -33.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSHD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSHD reach a price target of $154. The rating they have provided for GSHD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GSHD, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

GSHD Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +26.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSHD rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.88. In addition, Goosehead Insurance Inc saw -53.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSHD starting from Jones Mark E. Jr., who sale 9,189 shares at the price of $55.16 back on Jul 21. After this action, Jones Mark E. Jr. now owns 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc, valued at $506,850 using the latest closing price.

Jones Mark E. Jr., the Member of 10% owner group of Goosehead Insurance Inc, sale 811 shares at $55.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Jones Mark E. Jr. is holding 0 shares at $44,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSHD

Equity return is now at value -35.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.