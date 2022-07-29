FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Just Got Our Attention

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) went down by -13.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.48. The company’s stock price has collected -14.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ :FORM) Right Now?

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FORM is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for FormFactor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.75, which is $13.72 above the current price. FORM currently public float of 77.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FORM was 412.69K shares.

FORM’s Market Performance

FORM stocks went down by -14.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.05% and a quarterly performance of -3.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for FormFactor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.14% for FORM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $54 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FORM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to FORM, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

FORM Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM fell by -14.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.13. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from LINK RAYMOND A, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $40.23 back on May 17. After this action, LINK RAYMOND A now owns 61,392 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $64,368 using the latest closing price.

STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY, the Director of FormFactor Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $42.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY is holding 15,998 shares at $255,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+41.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +10.90. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.