Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Justice Department Sues to Block Merger of National-Security Contractors

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is -$0.88 below the current price. BAH currently public float of 130.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 1.08M shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.20% and a quarterly performance of 12.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of 13.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BAH, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

BAH Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.62. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Penfield Susan L, who sale 12,209 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Jul 25. After this action, Penfield Susan L now owns 9,969 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $1,159,855 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KRISTINE, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $95.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that ANDERSON KRISTINE is holding 63,948 shares at $475,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +5.54. Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.