Can Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Remain Competitive?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.21. The company’s stock price has collected -8.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RYTM currently public float of 50.22M and currently shorts hold a 11.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 2.22M shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went down by -8.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 211.06% and a quarterly performance of 91.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.76% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.72% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of 59.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $25 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to RYTM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

RYTM Trading at 134.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +218.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +295.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 35.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Cramer Pamela J., who sale 901 shares at the price of $11.68 back on Jul 27. After this action, Cramer Pamela J. now owns 2,224 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,524 using the latest closing price.

Smith Hunter C, the Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Smith Hunter C is holding 57,614 shares at $30,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -48.90 for asset returns.