Can Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Remain Competitive?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) went down by -15.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.55. The company’s stock price has collected -20.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ :PEGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEGA is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Pegasystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.11, which is $50.66 above the current price. PEGA currently public float of 39.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEGA was 616.59K shares.

PEGA’s Market Performance

PEGA stocks went down by -20.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.56% and a quarterly performance of -41.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Pegasystems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.78% for PEGA stocks with a simple moving average of -52.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEGA reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for PEGA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

PEGA Trading at -17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.91. In addition, Pegasystems Inc. saw -64.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from STILLWELL KENNETH, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $100.76 back on Feb 01. After this action, STILLWELL KENNETH now owns 6,873 shares of Pegasystems Inc., valued at $100,758 using the latest closing price.

STILLWELL KENNETH, the COO, CFO of Pegasystems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $111.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that STILLWELL KENNETH is holding 7,873 shares at $111,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.82 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pegasystems Inc. stands at -5.20. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.