We Analyzed the Future Direction of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), Here is What We Found

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) went up by 8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s stock price has collected 12.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Mexico Hands Control of Large Oilfield to Pemex in Dispute With U.S.’s Talos

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE :TALO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TALO is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Talos Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TALO currently public float of 69.60M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALO was 1.54M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stocks went up by 12.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Talos Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.42% for TALO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $23 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TALO, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

TALO Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw 82.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Riverstone Energy Partners V,, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Jun 17. After this action, Riverstone Energy Partners V, now owns 12,291,914 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $212,651 using the latest closing price.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, the Director of Talos Energy Inc., sale 10,530 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC is holding 12,291,914 shares at $212,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+40.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at -14.70. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.