We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), Here is What We Found

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s stock price has collected -20.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ :MREO) Right Now?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $5.67 above the current price. MREO currently public float of 45.74M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MREO was 5.53M shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO stocks went down by -20.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.19% and a quarterly performance of 92.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.69% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.32% for MREO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

MREO Trading at 28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +241.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4740. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw -16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.42 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stands at +34.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.92.