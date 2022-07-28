We Analyzed the Future Direction of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), Here is What We Found

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) went up by 14.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1958.55. The company’s stock price has collected 9.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Chipotle Stock Is Soaring. Earnings Beat Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE :CMG) Right Now?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMG is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1747.85, which is $258.81 above the current price. CMG currently public float of 27.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMG was 259.24K shares.

CMG’s Market Performance

CMG stocks went up by 9.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.39% and a quarterly performance of 4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.49% for CMG stocks with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $1760 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMG reach a price target of $1825, previously predicting the price at $1800. The rating they have provided for CMG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMG, setting the target price at $1808 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

CMG Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,329.90. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Garner Curtis E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $1382.47 back on Jun 09. After this action, Garner Curtis E now owns 16,387 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., valued at $1,382,472 using the latest closing price.

Theodoredis Roger E, the Chief Legal Officer & GC of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., sale 2,811 shares at $1410.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Theodoredis Roger E is holding 3,863 shares at $3,965,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.48 for the present operating margin

+19.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at +8.65. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.