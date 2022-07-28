We Analyzed the Future Direction of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), Here is What We Found

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 2.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

CPE currently public float of 60.47M and currently shorts hold a 8.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 2.07M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.62% and a quarterly performance of -14.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.95% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of -15.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $75 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CPE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

CPE Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.46. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 6,500,000 shares at the price of $56.65 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 5,200,780 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $368,225,000 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the Former 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 200,000 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 5,935,002 shares at $12,399,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.31 for the present operating margin

+53.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +17.86. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.