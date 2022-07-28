Wall Street Pummels Moody’s Corporation (MCO) After Recent Earnings Report

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Moody’s Stock Falls on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE :MCO) Right Now?

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCO is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Moody’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $309.13, which is $17.31 above the current price. MCO currently public float of 184.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCO was 1.02M shares.

MCO’s Market Performance

MCO stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.69% and a quarterly performance of -7.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Moody’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for MCO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCO reach a price target of $285, previously predicting the price at $350. The rating they have provided for MCO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MCO, setting the target price at $408 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

MCO Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $283.29. In addition, Moody’s Corporation saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Tulenko Stephen T, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $280.99 back on May 18. After this action, Tulenko Stephen T now owns 6,024 shares of Moody’s Corporation, valued at $309,086 using the latest closing price.

Tulenko Stephen T, the President, Moody’s Analytics of Moody’s Corporation, sale 3,885 shares at $292.63 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Tulenko Stephen T is holding 7,124 shares at $1,136,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+69.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moody’s Corporation stands at +35.61. Equity return is now at value 81.20, with 14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.